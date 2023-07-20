DAYTON — The Clover Hill Bucks put together seven runs in the last two innings to hold off the Montezuma Braves 14-7 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton on Wednesday.
“[The key was] just doing what we do,” Bucks head coach Kevin Chandler said. “Playing fundamentally good defense, pitchers throwing strikes and stringing quality at-bats together.”
Steve Woerner got the win for the Bucks to improve to 1-0, pitching five innings and giving up five earned runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. In relief, Sam Imeson pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
“Just trying to keep them in the game, let the offense do what they do, score a lot of runs, and as long as we keep them in the game, they’re gonna do that, and we’re gonna win,” Woerner said.
Lance Tate took the loss to fall to 4-2, throwing five innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
JT Stevenson put the Braves on the board with a sacrifice grounder in the top of the first. John Siciliano responded in the bottom half with a two-out double to center, putting the Bucks up 2-1.
Aidan Miller ripped an RBI double to left field with two outs in the third to tie the game. The Bucks took the lead back with an RBI ground-rule double from Luke Shifflett. Siciliano brought in another run with a sacrifice groundout to short. Kyle Carlson’s grounder to shortstop was bobbled, allowing Shifflett to come home for the fifth run. Alex Knicely singled to left to bring in Carlson.
With two outs and two in scoring position in the top of the fourth, Luke Olimpio hit a single to cut the lead to two.
Owen Marshall’s fifth-inning grounder bounced off third base, allowed Miller to score, and cut the Buck lead to 6-5. Josh Eberly hit an RBI double in the bottom half to push the lead back to two.
A throw to first on a double play attempt got away in the bottom of the seventh, allowing Lucas Bauer to reach first and Knicely to score. Kevin Navedo followed up with a two-run shot to right center, making it 10-5 Clover Hill.
“I was just looking for a pitch to drive in the gap,” Navedo said. “I know the game was close, so I was trying to drive the ball in the gap so I could see if we could win and spread out this lead even more.”
In a pinch-hit appearance, Lucas Clark singled to right to bring in the eleventh run in the bottom of the eighth. Also pinch-hitting, Koice Quintanilla one-hopped the right-center field wall to extend the lead by one. Eberly singled to push the lead to eight. Lucas Bauer beat out a grounder to shortstop to extend the lead to nine.
The Braves tried to mount a comeback, as Miller and Stevenson had RBI singles, but it came short.
The win kept the Bucks (16-6) in a tie for first place with the Bridgewater Reds (16-6).
The two rivals have been tied for first in the RCBL since Sunday night.
Chandler says his team needs not to change anything to break this tie.
“Just doing what we do, playing one game at a time, not looking too far ahead,” Chandler said. “We’ve got to handle what we have in front of us, and that’s all we can do.”
The Bucks and Braves (9-14) were set to face each other again at Ruritan Field on Thursday.
