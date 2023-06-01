Clover Hill moved back into sole possession of first place in the early-season Rockingham County Baseball League standings with a 19-8 seven-inning rout of Elkton at Stonewall Memorial Park on Wednesday.
The Bucks pounded out 16 hits as a team, with former Harrisonburg High and Bridgewater College star Kevin Navedo leading the way, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and a team-high four RBIs.
Luke Shifflett, a Turner Ashby product, was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Clover Hill, while Harrisonburg alum Jose Rocha was 2-for-4 with four runs scored, Bridgewater right-hander Kyle Carlson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and BC catcher TJ Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Alex Knicely also contributed for the Bucks with a single, a run scored, and three RBIs in the win.
The Blue Sox, who remain winless on the season, were led by Devin Powell, who finished 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, while catcher Colt Mauer also was solid, finishing 2-for-4 with a double in the loss.
Evan Sutton (Fort Defiance) and Andi Merica (East Rockingham) added two hits each for Elkton.
Clover Hill (4-1) will host the RCBL Shockers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Bowman Park, while the Blue Sox (0-5) remain in search of their first win when they host Bridgewater on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.