Clover Hill took care of business in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, and are one step closer to a championship.
The No. 2 Bucks went 2-0 over the No. 7 Montezuma Braves, earning a 5-4 walk-off victory in game one Thursday at home, and coasted to a 14-1 seven-inning win in game two Friday on the road to advance to the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals.
The Bucks trailed 3-0 for most of game one, until they mounted four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Montezuma knotted the game at four in the eighth, but Jose Rocha’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth propelled Clover Hill to victory.
Rocha led the Bucks with three hits and the game-winning RBI, while John Siciliano and Kyle Carlson each contributed two hits. Owen Marshall homered for the Braves in the third, while Tyler Smith racked up two hits. Pitcher Tucker Hrasky earned the win for Clover Hill after two innings pitched, while Trey Mitchell took the loss for Montezuma.
Game two looked drastically different from game one, as the Bucks were dominant from start to finish. Clover Hill led 14-0 after six and a half, and the Braves were only able to drive one run across in the seventh — ultimately ending their bid at an RCBL title.
The Bucks homered four times in game two, with Josh Eberly, Kevin Navedo, Luke Shifflett, and Alex Knicely all sending ones out of the ballpark. Shifflett led Clover Hill with three hits and four RBIs, while Knicely contributed two hits and two RBIs. Sam Imeson tossed a complete game for the Bucks, while Will Craig took the loss for the Braves after 1.2 innings pitched.
The Bucks will square off against the No. 3 RCBL Shockers in the semifinal round, where the winner will take on the Bridgewater Reds or the Grottoes Cardinals in the championship series.
