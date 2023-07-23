After falling to the Shockers in the bottom of the ninth the night prior, Clover Hill was seeking redemption.
On their home turf of Buck Bowman Park, Clover Hill earned two key victories over the Broadway Bruins in a Saturday doubleheader — taking game one 8-7 and game two 6-5 after 11 innings in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Down by one in the bottom of the eleventh in game two, the Bucks drove across a run to stay alive. With the bases loaded and one away, Kevin Navedo stood at the plate.
“Kevin’s been really hot this week, and so I was waiting for him to get a hit,” Bucks head coach Kevin Chandler said.
That hit came at the right time, as Navedo nailed a single for his sixth hit of the day to drive in Koice Quintanilla for the game-winning run.
“I was just looking for a pitch to hit,” Navedo said. “Once I got down to two strikes, I was just trying to hit the ball and put it in play. Luckily, I got a pitch up, put in the outfield, and got us the winning run. I’ve never done that before, so that was a great highlight to the end of the week.”
When all the chips are on the table in an extra innings game, Navedo believes it’s all about hustle and determination to dig deep and come away victorious.
“I think it’s just grit,” Navedo said. “Staying through the game, staying fundamental, and not trying too hard.”
Chandler said it’s been a tiring week for the team, noting they’ve had a stack of games to play in the last week. Chandler tried to instill the energy in his guys prior to Saturday’s games, and they delivered.
“I just told them to give them every ounce of energy you’ve got left in the tank, and we’ll see what happens,” Chandler said. “They did, [and] I’m proud of them.”
The Bruins led 7-4 after seven and a half innings in game one, but the Bucks rallied and mounted a four spot in the eighth — hanging on for the 8-7 win. Navedo notched four hits and two RBIs in game one, while Lucas Clark contributed three hits and an RBI. Jaylon Lee picked up his first home run in the RCBL in game one — a solo shot in the second.
Navedo, Quintanilla, and Kyle Carlson each racked up two hits in game two, while Ozzie Torres led the Bruins with three hits. Pitcher Jaden Isidro earned the win in game one for Clover Hill after pitching 4.2 innings, while Grant Landis took the loss for Broadway. Tyler Conley earned the win in game two after pitching 3.1 innings and fanning five strikeouts.
Broadway was unable to leave the ball field with a victory, and head coach Bryce Strawderman attests it to the balls simply not falling in their favor.
“It’s just the way the game rolls,” Strawderman said. “The game will find a way to get you.”
Dalton Benson tossed the last 1.1 innings for the Bruins, and with a one-run advantage heading to the eleventh, Strawderman was feeling good about their chances.
Unfortunately for the Bruins, they weren’t able to hold the Bucks back.
“[Benson] came out and put up a pretty good outing for his two innings,” Strawderman said. “We were confident with it, it just didn’t bounce our way [Saturday].”
The Bucks (19-7) travel to Montezuma to face the Braves on Monday, while the Bruins (13-14) host the RCBL Shockers on Tuesday. With two games remaining in the regular season, Chandler has high hopes on what his team can accomplish in the playoffs.
“These guys are playing really hard and really well,” Chandler said. “That second game was a playoff atmosphere in the eleventh. It was a good fight by them and I’m really proud of them.”
