Grottoes kept its championship hopes intact after going 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs.
The No. 4 Cardinals took down the No. 5 Broadway Bruins 6-4 in game one Thursday at home, and put on a 14-5 clinic in game two Friday on the road to advance to the RCBL semifinals.
The Cardinals surged ahead in the second inning of game one by scoring four runs, but the Bruins kept them honest with three runs of their own in the third. Grottoes drove two more across in the sixth, which proved to be the difference maker in the end.
Dalton Nicely led the Cardinals with three hits and three RBIs, while Dylan Nicely contributed three hits. Austin Nicely racked up two hits and two RBIs, while Cameron Irvine and Eli Lam each notched two hits. Ozzie Torres led Broadway with three hits, including two doubles.
On the mound, Tucker Garrison earned the victory for Grottoes after striking out seven in six innings pitched. Lam was credited with the save after tossing the final three innings, while Kody Dobbins took the loss for Broadway after pitching six innings.
The Cardinals rode the wave of game one’s momentum straight into game two, and didn’t give Broadway many opportunities to stay in the game. Grottoes tallied 14 runs and 10 hits, with Clayton Michael leading the charge with two hits and five RBIs. Dalton Nicely ended with two hits and two RBIs, while Witt Scafidi put up two hits and drove in a run.
The Cardinals will face the defending RCBL champions Bridgewater Reds in the semifinals, where the winner will square off against either the Clover Hill Bucks or the RCBL Shockers in the championship series.
