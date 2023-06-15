It was a couple of former Spotswood standouts coming up clutch for Grottoes on Wednesday.
Eli Lam (Shepherd) and Andrew Baugher (Bridgewater), a pair of former stars for the Trailblazers during their prep careers, combined to toss a gem as the Cardinals earned an 8-2 victory over Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field in John Painter Park.
Lam started for four innings, giving up an unearned run on a hit and two walks with eight strikeouts. Baugher pitched the final five frames, allowing a run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
The Cardinals used a three-run second inning that included an RBI single from Garrett Gargano (Bridgewater) and a solo homer from Garret Huffman (King/Rockbridge County) to gain a lead.
In the seventh, Grottoes put it away wtih a massive three-run triple to left field from Clayton Michael (Ferrum/Fort Defiance), paired with an RBI double from Cam Irvine (High Point/Spotswood).
Huffman finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for the Cardinals, while Michael was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs, and Irvine had a run scored and the RBI double.
Dalton and Dylan Nicely, both Spotswood alums, along with Witt Scafidi (William & Mary/Spotswood) and Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite/East Rockingham) all added a hit each in the Grottoes victory.
Draft was led by Cody Bartley (Rockbridge County) with an RBI double, while Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) and Nate Wayne (Southern Virginia/Stuarts Draft) had a hit.
Will Coleman also tossed two scoreless innings in relief for the Diamondbacks, striking out three.
Grottoes (5-5) is back in action Saturday with a doubleheader on the road at winless Elkton (0-11).
As for Draft (3-7), it will hit the road again Friday for a game at first-place Bridgewater (9-2).
