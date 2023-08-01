GROTTOES — Fourth-seeded Grottoes scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 10-0 eight-inning win over top-seeded Bridgewater on Monday at Shifflett Field.
With the victory, the Cardinals evened the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series at 1-1.
“[The key was] really jumping out early, getting that lead early, swinging the bats well in that first inning and putting up six runs and we hit all the way through the lineup, so that was a really good start for us,” Cardinals head coach Tim Nicely said.
Eli Lam pitched six scoreless innings to get the win, giving up three hits and three walks with twelve strikeouts. In relief, Adam Dofflemeyer pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.
“You know, it’s [a] semifinal game, but the game doesn’t change; you pound the zone, you let your guys work, let them make some plays behind you, and try to hit your spots as best you can,” Lam said.
Grottoes started with bases-loaded singles from Witt Scafidi and Garret Huffman in the first. Natty Solomon and Jacob Merica had back-to-back RBI doubles to add to the Cardinals’ lead, Solomon plating two and Merica driving in one. Garrett Gargano reached on an error, allowing Merica to score and make it 6-0 Cardinals.
Following a Solomon single in the third, Merica doubled to extend the lead to 7-0 Grottoes.
“There was a good pitcher (Chris Huffman) on the mound last night, but we still had a bunch of good at-bats. I think we just kept that going tonight,” Merica said.
Dylan Nicely was walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Scafidi’s sacrifice fly scored Dalton Nicely to push the lead to 9-0.
A bases-loaded walk to Cam Irvine in the bottom of the eighth ended the game at 10-0 Grottoes.
Merica led the way for the Cardinals, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Solomon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Dylan Nicely went 2-for- 4 with an RBI.
Irvine was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Scafidi was 1-for-3 with two RBIs to round out the solid overall night for Grottoes.
For the Reds, Derek Shifflett was 2-for-4, and Corbin Lucas and Liam Simpson both went 1-for-4.
Game 3 will occur Wednesday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater at 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater 000 000 00x — 0 4 1
Grottoes 601 000 21x — 10 13 2
N. Griffin, J. Peake (6), L. Campbell (7), and C. Swartley. E. Lam, A. Dofflemyer (7), and W. Scafidi. W — E. Lam (1-0). L — N. Griffin (0-1). 2B — GRO: N. Solomon (1), J. Merica 2 (2). HP — BRI: B. Tharp (2). GRO: D. Nicely 2 (2), J. Merica (1). RBI — GRO: C. Irvine (2), D. Nicely (1), W. Scafidi 2 (2), G. Huffman (1), N. Solomon 2 (2), J. Merica 2 (2). SF — GRO: W. Scafidi (1). SB — BRI: B. Tharp (1). GRO: N. Solomon (1), J. Merica (1), C. Michael 2 (2). LOB — BRI: 10. GRO: 14. A — BRI: D. Shifflett 2 (3), N. Cornwell (1), C. Huffman 3 (4), J. Yankey (2). GRO: D. Nicely 2 (2), C. Michael (3). E – BRI: J. Yankey (2). GRO: D. Nicely (1), C. Michael (1). PO — BRI: D. Shifflett (2), B. Tharp 7 (7), N. Cornwell 6 (11), C. Huffman 2 (2), C. Swartley 3 (17), L. Simpson (1), G. Sherfey (3), J. Yankey 2 (3). GRO: C. Irvine 3 (4), W. Scafidi 15 (22), N. Solomon 3 (3), J. Merica (1), G. Gargano (1), A. Dofflemyer (1). SBA — BRI: B. Tharp (1), C. Swartley 3 (3). GRO: W. Scafidi (1).
