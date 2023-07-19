GROTTOES — Broadway came within one run of overcoming an early six-run deficit, but Noah Burtner was there to stop them.
The former Spotswood ace came up clutch to help give the Grottoes Cardinals a 7-6 win over the Bruins in Rockingham County Baseball League Action at Shifflett Field inside John Painter Park on Tuesday.
“We threw the ball well, [Andrew Baugher] threw the ball great, and of course [Burtner] coming in and closing it out, that was big,” Cardinals head coach Tim Nicely said. “We had a big inning early, and once they started to chip away, we were able to go ahead and score a run or two.”
Baugher, another former Trailblazer, picked up the win to improve to 2-2, pitching seven innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout. Burtner got his second save of the season, pitching a scoreless 1.1 innings to close things out with no hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.
“Just going out there and trying to pound the strike zone,” Burtner said. “[I] just tried to slow the game down, trust my defense, and pound the zone.”
Eli Lam was hit with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second to put the Cardinals on the board. Dalton Nicely then ripped a double to right to plate three more, and Witt Scafidi walked with the bases loaded to extend the Grottoes lead to 5-0. Clayton Michael hit a solo home run in the third to push the lead to 6-0.
“I was just trying to find a good pitch to hit, put a good swing on it,” Nicely said. “The ball fell, and props to the runners before me for getting on base so I could drive them in.”
Broadway scored two runs in the fifth on a double from Grant Landis and a single from Ethan Burgreen. They added two more in the sixth on a home run from Jaylon Lee. However, Cameron Irvine would respond with a solo shot in the bottom half to make it 7-5 Grottoes.
Turner’s fly ball to right was dropped in the seventh, allowing the fifth Bruins run to come home. Burgreen was walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to cut the lead to one, but Broadway left the bases loaded. The Bruins would put two runners in scoring position in the ninth but could not capitalize as the Cardinals stayed hot.
Luke Tomajcyzk was 2-for-4 to help lead Grottoes. Austin Nicely went 2-for-5, while Dalton Nicely was 1-for-5 with three RBIs. Irvine was 1-for-2 with a solo shot. Scafidi was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Michael was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Garret Huffman was 1-for-4, and Dylan Nicely went 1-for-3.
Landis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bruins, Lee was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Burgreen was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Micah Canterbury and Carl Keenan were 1-for-3, and Austin Whetzel went 1-for-5.
The win was the third in a row for the Cardinals, who have also won six of seven, and was possibly an RCBL first-round playoff preview, as the Cardinals are in fourth place, with the Bruins in fifth.
“To be able just to stay positive and continue to fight, that’s a good sign,” Tim Nicely said.
The Cardinals (14-9) were back at it when they hosted the RCBL Shockers (16-7) on Wednesday, while the Bruins (12-11) looked to bounce back when they traveled to the Bridgewater Reds (15-6) that same evening.
