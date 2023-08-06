Bridgewater’s opponent in the Rockingham County Baseball League finals will be decided in a Game 5.
In a must-win situation, the Bucks stayed alive with a 7-2 victory over the RCBL Shockers in Game 4 of the best-of-five RCBL semifinals Friday at Spotswood High School.
The Bucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead early after John Siciliano and Lucas Bauer drove in runs, and increased the lead to five after RBIs from Siciliano and Kyle Carlson in the third. Kaden Spaid drove in two RBIs for the Shockers, but ultimately couldn’t string much together offensively to stay in the game.
Navedo ended with two hits and an RBI, while Lucas Clark contributed two hits. Siciliano ended with a hit and three RBIs, while Spaid led the Shockers with three hits and two RBIs. On the mound, Sam Imeson earned the win after six innings pitched, while James Swart earned the save after three innings pitched. Spaid took the loss after six innings pitched.
Game 5 was scheduled to take place Sunday at Clover Hill, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
