In a battle between two exceptional pitching staffs, Clover Hill came away victorious on Wednesday.
The Bucks had the timely hits come through for them as they took down the Grottoes Cardinals 3-1 at Buck Bowman Park in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Kevin Navedo had the Bucks riled up in the bottom of the third when he slammed a two-run home run to put Clover Hill up 2-0. Grottoes was unable to respond until the top of the seventh, when Cameron Irvine drilled a solo homer.
The Bucks canceled out Irvine’s homer in the eighth when Lucas Bauer scored off a sacrifice fly courtesy of TJ Johnson. The Cardinals couldn’t respond in the top frame of the ninth, as the Bucks sealed the deal on the victory.
Bauer led Clover Hill with two hits, while Navedo led in RBIs with two off the third inning homer. On the mound for the Bucks was Reid Long, who tossed seven innings and fanned 12 strikeouts to earn the win. Steven Woerner was credited with the save for Clover Hill, while Grottoes’ Andrew Baugher took the loss after striking out seven in six innings pitched.
The Bucks (10-5) face the Reds on the road Friday, while the Cardinals (8-8) face Stuarts Draft Friday on the road.
GRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 2
CLO 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 x — 3 7 0
Baugher and Cash (7). Long and Woerner (8). W — Long. L — Baugher. SV — Woerner. HR — GRO: Irvine, seventh inning, no one on. CLO: Navedo, third inning, one on. SF — CLO: Johnson. SB — Quintanilla 2.
