Clover Hill shortstop Kevin Navedo, a former Bridgewater College star infielder, has been named the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Most Valuable Player.
Navedo, a veteran in the league, hit .458 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs this past season.
Shockers veteran arm Kirk Messick was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year.
The 37-year-old arm went 8-0 with a league-best 1.20 ERA throughout the year. He finished with five complete games and tossed three shutouts during a dominant season.
Additionally, Stuarts Draft catcher Logan Duff was named the Rookie of the Year after hitting .397 while Bucks head coach Kevin Chandler is the Coach of the Year once again.
