The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks scored in every inning but the sixth in a 13-2 seven-inning mercy rule victory over the Elkton Blue Sox on Friday.
With the win, the Diamondbacks improved to 9-13, while the Blue Sox fell to 0-22.
“We’ve been working on our hitting, so our sticks come alive,” Diamondbacks head coach Les Sandridge said. “Stump did a great job on the mound, Brady (Ward) came in and did a great job, just put it all together.”
Logan Stump picked up the win to improve to 2-1, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Brady Ward pitched the last two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
“The key was good defense,” Stump said. “We had a couple of good plays in the field, Chaz (Harvey) called a really good game, Les (Sandridge) called a really good game. I think that was the key to the win.”
Alex Sutton took the loss, pitching two and a third and giving up seven earned runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Taran Baker pitched an inning and two-thirds, giving up four runs (three earned) on one hit with four walks and a strikeout. Aidan Baker pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with one walk and a strikeout.
The Diamondbacks got on the board first with an RBI double from Logan Duff in the bottom of the first. Stuarts Draft would add some more with a two-run shot from Zach Roberts to center in the second, immediately followed by a solo shot to left from Grayson Bush to make it 4-0.
In the third, Caden Richter was hit with two outs, and Tommy Weaver doubled to left. Ryan Farris singled to right to plate one run, and Calen Owens doubled to extend the lead to 7-0, at which point Sutton was pulled for Baker. Chaz Harvey’s grounder in the fourth resulted in Bush being caught in a rundown, but Duff came home on a throw to second to make it 8-0.
Weaver doubled to lead off the fifth, and the next three batters were walked to bring in the eighth run. After a pitching change, Duff’s fly ball to right was dropped, allowing two more runs to push the lead to 11-0.
A two-run triple from Hunter Shifflet put Elkton on the board in the top of the sixth, but the Blue Sox could do no more. Roberts led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Duff crushed a homer to left to end the game.
The Diamondbacks had thirteen runs on eleven hits with no errors and seven base runners stranded. Duff was 2-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Zach Roberts was 2-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Bush was 2-3 with two walks and an RBI. Farris was 2-4 with an RBI. Owens was 1-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Weaver was 2-3 with a walk.
“Same approach to every at-bat, just try to hit the ball hard,” Duff said. “Yeah, we kind of got boat-raced Tuesday (10-2 loss at the Shockers), so it was good to come back out and get the win.”
The Blue Sox had two runs on four hits, one error, and seven runners left on base. Shifflett was 1-3 with two RBIs. Garrett Critzer was 1-4. Grayson Smith went 1-3. Aidan Baker was 1-2 with a walk.
