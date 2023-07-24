STUARTS DRAFT — In a Sunday doubleheader, both teams left the ballfield with one win apiece.
The Shockers and the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks split an afternoon twin bill, with Stuarts Draft taking the opener by a 3-2 score and the Shockers winning the second contest 13-9 at The Diamond Club in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts, who earned the victory on the mound in Game 2 after two innings pitched, applauded Stuarts Draft pitcher Logan Stump for doing an exceptional job on the mound. Stump tossed the first four innings and earned the win in the end.
Potts felt if they were in a regular nine-inning game, it would’ve played to their benefit.
“We were able to get a couple of hits off of him, but we weren’t able to put anything together to get guys on base or drive in runs,” Potts said. “It’s hard in a seven-inning game because everything’s so condense. … I think the deeper that game would’ve gone, it would’ve given ourselves a shot.”
The Shockers were first to score in game one in the fourth inning, but the Diamondbacks notched a three spot in the bottom frame — including a two-run homer by Ryan Farris — to ultimately seal the deal. Bodie Pullen nailed an RBI double in the seventh, but it was too little, too late. Kaden Spaid took the loss for the Shockers after tossing six innings and striking out six.
The Shockers’ fortunes would turn around in Game 2. Down 9-4 after four innings, the Shockers slowly chipped away at the lead — mounting two runs in the fifth and sixth. They kept the momentum rolling through the seventh and took the lead with a statement by racking up five runs en route to victory.
Potts said it’s a tendency for them to rally back in a game at Stuarts Draft, noting they’ve done it a few times. He feels they’re never out of a game at The Diamond Club, as they proved not to be on Sunday.
Potts said Sunday was shades of Friday’s game against Clover Hill, where they chipped away and tried to get to the late innings to snag the lead.
“It was kinda the same example of that [Sunday],” Potts said. “We kept putting runs on the board, [Stuarts Draft] hit the baseball, [and] our defense was sloppy in the second game. … We had some very untimely errors, but with our offense, I don’t think we’re ever out of games with the offense we have.”
Pullen led the Shockers in game two with four hits, while Dawson Russell and Luke Keister each contributed three hits and two RBIs. Matt House drilled a two-run homer in the fifth, while Stump sent a three-run bomb out of the park in the fourth for Stuarts Draft. On the mound, Chandis Goff took the loss for Stuarts Draft after throwing the final inning.
The Diamondbacks (11-16) travel to Montezuma to face the Braves (10-16) on Tuesday, while the Shockers (18-9) travel to Broadway to face the Bruins (13-14) on Tuesday in the final regular-season games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.