DAYTON — In the final game of the regular season, Stuarts Draft ended strong with a decisive victory.
The Diamondbacks jumped out to a nine-run lead early and never looked back, trouncing the Montezuma Braves 18-8 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field on Tuesday.
The Braves didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning, putting up three spots in the seventh and eighth and scoring two in the ninth.
Ultimately, it was too little, too late.
Caden Richter slammed his sixth home run of the season with a solo shot in the ninth.
Zach Roberts led the Diamondbacks with three hits and four RBIs, while Ryan Farris contributed two hits and two RBIs.
Owen Marshall notched his third home run of the season with a three-run bomb in the eighth, leading the Braves with four RBIs.
Kyle Armstrong tallied two hits and an RBI, while Jonathan Sexton contributed two hits.
Pitcher Tommy Weaver earned the win for Stuarts Draft, while Dylan Weatherly took the loss for Montezuma.
The Diamondbacks (12-16) ended the regular season in the No. 6 seed and will travel to the No. 3 Shockers (19-9) for the opening round of the RCBL playoffs Thursday, while the Braves (11-17) ended in the No. 7 spot and head to No. 2 Clover Hill (19-9) that evening for Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
Stuarts Draft 005 401 044 — 18 13 0
Montezuma 000 000 332 — 8 11 6
T. Weaver, J. Matheney (1), J. Harrell (9), and R. Farris. D. Weatherly, B. Argenbright (3), A. Belak0 (4), D. Hall (5), G. Rush (7), A. Miller (8), J. Cude (9), and O. Marshall. W — T. Weaver (1-0). L — D. Weatherly (0-2). 2B — SD: Z. Roberts (10), G. Bush (9), T. Weaver (2). MON: G. Rush (3). HP — SD: C. Owens (3), L. Duff (1), T. Weaver 2 (2). MON: O. Marshall (7). HR — SD: C. Richter (6), ninth inning, none on. MON: O. Marshall (3), eighth inning, two on. RBI — SD: Z. Roberts 4 (19), G. Bush 2 (19), L. Duff (22), C. Richter (12), T. Weaver 4 (5), R. Farris 2 (15), K. Costa (4), N. Wayne (12). MON: K. Armstrong (12), L. Olimpio (8), O. Marshall 4 (20), G. Rush 2 (13). SF — SD: K. Costa (1). MON: O. Marshall (1). SB — SD: Z. Roberts (2), N. Wayne 2 (6). MON: A. Miller (7). LOB — SD: 11. MON: 8. A — SD: Z. Roberts 3 (36), G. Bush 2 (58), L. Duff 4 (18). MON: L. Olimpio (9), D. Rankin (9), J. Cude (49), G. Rush 3 (40). DP — MON: 1 (J. Cude(2B) - G. Rush(3B) - D. Rankin(1B)). E — MON: J. Stevenson (1), L. Olimpio 2 (8), D. Rankin (4), J. Cude (2), G. Rush (5). PO — SD: Z. Roberts 2 (23), C. Owens 2 (58), L. Duff (91), C. Richter 10 (56), R. Farris 9 (56), L. Lightner (36), N. Wayne 2 (26). MON: K. Armstrong 2 (60), M. Robertson 3 (45), A. Miller (18), J. Stevenson 3 (31), O. Marshall 9 (102), D. Rankin 7 (155), J. Cude (37), D. Weatherly (2). SBA — SD: R. Farris (10). MON: O. Marshall 3 (27).
