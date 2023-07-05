PENN LAIRD —
Potts recalled one day that Arnold got his number and reached out, and the rest was history.
"Next thing you know, we signed him," Potts said. "I was like, 'I'm not going to let him slip through the cracks.'"
Since then, Arnold has become a solid asset to the Shockers in his first Rockingham County Baseball League season. Potts said Arnold is doing a stellar job playing at third base, a position he believes can be challenging.
Arnold is happy Potts put him in the lineup, and he feels he's fit in with the team nicely so far.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," Arnold said. "It's been fun so far. I love all my teammates, and we've been winning a lot of games, so that's a lot of fun too."
Arnold decided to join the RCBL because he wanted to play the game he loves over the summer and felt it was a perfect fit given his living situation.
"I'm living up here full-time now," Arnold said. "[I was] just trying to find a place up here to stay and continue playing baseball, which was my main goal."
Originally from Virginia Beach, Arnold has loved living in the Valley and credits a positive, welcoming community for making him feel at home.
"The area's perfect, the people around here are great, and I feel very welcomed," Arnold said.
The Shockers hit a spark early in the season as they strung together eight straight victories. Arnold attests to the bond formed amongst the team and believes that more success will come as the bond grows more robust.
"Just being able to come together, learn from each other, and continue to get to know each other has really helped us," Arnold said. "As we continue to go throughout the season, we'll continue to get even better."
With three years of experience playing collegiate ball for the Royals, Arnold has seen a lot in his career. He believes his experience and knowledge of the game help him be a better asset to the team because he can give the younger players pointers.
"I've been through it," Arnold said. "I've sat on the bench in college, I played this past year and had success. I think being able to go through a whole season of college baseball and being able to help other guys reach their goals is something I'm proud of."
With the Shockers comprising many Shenandoah players, Potts said Arnold is jokingly chided about being the sole EMU player. Potts believes that having many players, such as Arnold, who plays within the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, significantly benefits the organization.
"We joke with good fun about it," Potts said. "They rag each other, but the guys all get along. These guys play at the highest level. The ODAC is some of the best baseball in the entire country, and he's had success."
Arnold knows the ODAC is a tough conference to play in; therefore, comparing notes with fellow ODAC players has brought unique game philosophies to the table.
"We play a lot of similar teams [and] we know a lot of similar guys," Arnold said. "I think being able to come together and continue grinding is something that's special here."
With his senior season at EMU on the horizon, Arnold said it's sad to think about because he knows his time as a collegiate athlete will soon end.
However, it won't be over just yet, as Arnold plans to take his fifth year of eligibility.
"I'm looking forward to taking that," Arnold said. "As well as living in the moment, continuing my baseball career, and getting better every day is something I'm looking forward to."
Arnold was looking to get repetitions over the summer, and the RCBL provided that chance. Arnold looks forward to continuing to grow as a player over the summer as he closes in on his senior season with the Royals.
"I feel like this is a good league where I can continue to get better," Arnold said.
