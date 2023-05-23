The Rockingham County Baseball League kicked off its 2023 season Monday.
And it was a classic, old-school rivalry game getting things underway as Stuarts Draft made the trip to Buck Bowman Park in Dayton to take on Clover Hill in the RCBL season opener for both teams.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, and the Bucks appeared to be in control after a five-run third inning that gave the home team a two-run lead, but the Diamondbacks responded appropriately.
Landon Lightner and Job Harrell, a pair of locals from Riverheads and Staunton who are now playing at Mary Baldwin, each connected on RBI doubles in the ensuing frame to knot the score back up at 5-5, and Ryan Farris ripped a two-run double in the seventh to give Draft the lead.
A wild pitch in the bottom of that frame allowed Clover Hill to cut the deficit back to one, Jacob Grabeel tossed two shutout innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts to close the game for the Diamondbacks and clinch a big-time season-opening victory on the road.
RCBL veteran Chandis Goff earned the win on the mound with one scoreless frame in relief for Draft.
Farris, a former catcher at Riverheads High, went 2-for-5 with a trio of RBIs for Draft (1-0) in the win, while former Gladiators multi-sport standout Landon Lightner also went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Harell had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, while Caden Richter chipped in with a double.
For the Bucks (0-1), John Siciliano was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as the only Clover Hill player with multiple hits, while Luke Shifflett and Lucas Clark totaled a hit and an RBI in the home setback.
Draft returns to action Tuesday, May 29 at Grottoes while Clover Hill hosts Elkton on Thursday.
