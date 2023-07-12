GROTTOES — A full pitching performance tacked with timely hitting proved to be the key in a solid home victory for Grottoes on Tuesday.
The Cardinals jumped out to an eight-run lead through three innings and cruised from there, earning a 12-3 rout of Elkton in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field inside John Painter Park.
Grottoes wasted no time getting on the board with a three spot off of Witt Scafidi’s (William & Mary/Spotswood) two-run double, and Garret Huffman’s (King College/Rockbridge County) sacrifice fly.
Carrying on the momentum, the Cardinals put up five more unanswered runs through the next two frames, bringing the score to 8-0 on some more Scafidi and Huffman RBIs. Cameron Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) and Dalton Nicely (Spotswood) both added RBIs of their own for Grottoes in the offensive explosion.
The Blue Sox put two scratches on board in the top of the fourth through a Mitchell Gaskins (Richard Bland/Page County) RBI single, which would plate two following an error on Grottoes.
Adam Doffelmyer (Lynchburg/Spotswood) toed the mound for the Cardinals and dazzled in the win.
Grottoesrelied on Dofflemyer through the sixth inning, where he fanned seven batters on eight hits with two runs allowed, only one earned, and one walk, and secured the win bringing his record to 3-1 with a 3.51 era.
Following Dofflemyer, Noah Burtner (Bluefield/Spotswood) gave a solid outing in relief in two innings with an earned run on three hits, a punchout, and zero walks. The earned run came from a Grayson Smith (Turner Ashby) RBI single in the seventh to make the score 8-3.
The Cardinals put away the Blue Sox in the eighth through a four-run inning, with Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) getting in on the action with an RBI double, along with Scafidi adding another RBI to his stellar night.
Garrett Gargano (Bridgewater College) also had an RBI single in the frame.
Clayton Michael (Ferrum/Fort Defiance) finished off the Blue Sox in a scoreless frame on the mound, giving the Cardinals their 12th win of the season and bumping them into fourth in the league ahead of Broadway.
Scafidi led the Cardinals in the offensive category having three hits and three RBI’s, while Huffman had three hits and an RBI of his own in the dub.
On the Elkton side, Andi Merica (East Rockingham) had three hits and a run scored.
The Blue Sox (0-20) were back in action Wednesday at home against Clover Hill, while Grottoes (12-9) will host the Bruins (11-9) on Saturday.
Elkton 000 200 100 — 3 11 1
Grottoes 332 000 04x — 12 13 1
Mullins, Baker (2), Critzer (7), and Wright. Dofflemyer, Burtner (7), Michael (9), and Dy. Nicely, J. Baugher (6). W — Dofflemyer (3-1). L — Mullins (0-1). 2B — ELK: Mauer. GRO: Dy. Nicely, Da. Nicely, Scafidi, Huffman, Tomajcyzk. HP — ELK: Painter, Shifflett. GRO: Dy. Nicely (2). RBI — ELK: Smith, Gaskins. GRO: Da. Nicely, Dy. Nickel, Irvine, Scafidi (3), Huffman, Merica. SF — GRO: Huffman. CS — GRO: Michael. SB — ELK: Merica. GRO: Dy. Nicely (2), Irvine (3), Huffman, Solomon, Gargano. LOB — ELK: 10. GRO: 10. E — ELK: Merica. GRO: Michael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.