Former Spotswood High and Bridgewater College standout Tucker Garrison tossed a gem, and Aidan Miller led a 19-hit attack at the plate as Grottoes won its second straight with an impressive 10-3 victory over Stuarts Draft in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field on Tuesday.
Garrison got the start on the bump and tossed six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven before Eli Lam, another former Trailblazer, came in for relief work.
Lam tossed the final three frames, giving up a run, a hit, and a walk while striking out six.
Miller, a former Riverheads High standout who just wrapped up his freshman season at Eastern Mennonite, went 4-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Cardinals, but it was a loaded effort offensively.
Garret Huffman, a Rockbridge County product and current King University infielder, was 3-for-4 with an RBI double for Grottoes, while Dalton Nicely (Spotswood) also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Clayton Michael, a rising senior at Ferrum who graduated from Fort Defiance, was 2-for-2 with a two-run double for the Cardinals, while EMU standout Natty Solomon was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Cam Irvine, the High Point University and Spotswood High product added two hits and an RBI, while East Rockingham and Eastern Mennonite alum Jacob Merica was solid with an RBI single of his own.
It wasn’t until the seventh and eighth innings, when Grottoes plated six runs, that it pulled away.
Michael’s two-run double and RBI hits from Huffman and Irvine plated four in the seventh inning before Solomon and Miller each ripped RBI singles in the eighth to put the Cardinals up big.
For the Diamondbacks, former Riverheads standout Ryan Farris continued his strong start to the summer, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and an RBI at the top of the lineup for the visitors.
Draft (1-1) was right back in action Wednesday, hosting Broadway at The Diamond Club. As for first-place Grottoes (3-1), it isn’t in action again until Sunday, when it hosts the RCBL Shockers.
