It was quite the night for Jacob Grabeel.
The former Bridgewater College pitcher tossed a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking seven and also hit a solo home run at the plate as Stuarts Draft picked up a much-needed 11-1 road win over Elkon in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Tuesday.
Landon Lightner (Mary Baldwin/Riverheads) was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, while Ryan Farris (Riverheads) was strong once again with three hits and an RBI.
First baseman Cody Bartley added a two-run double for Draft in the seven-inning victory.
For the winless Blue Sox, former Spotswood second baseman Tyler Stobbs was 2-for-2.
Draft (2-5) is back in action Friday at home against Clover Hill, while Elkton (0-8) continued searching for its first win of the season on Wednesday with a trip to Shifflett Field to take on Grottoes.
