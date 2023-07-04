Grottoes continues to build momentum after nabbing its third straight win on Monday.
The Cardinals had the timely hits in their favor as they took a 7-4 victory over the Broadway Bruins in a game that saw 27 hits in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Broadway High School.
Garret Huffman kicked things off for Grottoes with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, but the Bruins countered with Micah Canterbury’s RBI double in the bottom frame.
The teams traded a run each in the second, but the Cardinals broke away with a three spot in the third off a three-RBI triple from Clayton Michael. Broadway mounted two runs in the bottom half of the third, but runs in the fourth and sixth for the Cardinals secured the win.
Dalton Nicely led Grottoes with four hits, while Cameron Irvine racked up three hits. Ozzie Torres, Colin McGuire, Hunter Deavers, Carl Keenan, and Brody Bower all contributed two hits for Broadway.
The Cardinals (11-8) travel to Stuarts Draft to face the Diamondbacks on Thursday, while the Bruins (10-7) travel to Spotswood to face the RCBL Shockers on Wednesday.
GRO 1 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 7 14 2
BRO 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 13 3
Dofflemyer, Lam (6), and Burtner (9). Turner, Jennings (5), Benson (7), and Landis (9). 3B — GRO: Michael. 2B — GRO: Lam. BRO: McGuire, Canterbury. SF — GRO: Huffman, Tomajcyzk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.