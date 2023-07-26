GROTTOES — Grottoes pulled off an upset victory in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday.
The Cardinals wasted no time and jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings, propelling them to a 10-5 win over the Clover Hill Bucks in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field.
Grottoes put up five runs in the first inning, with Cam Irvine walking in a run and Garret Huffman and Garrett Gargano driving in two runs each off of singles.
Irvine nailed an RBI double in the second to increase the lead to six.
The Bucks responded with three runs in the third, as John Siciliano and Lucas Clark drove in runs off of doubles.
The Cardinals countered with four runs in the fifth, including Dylan Nicely slamming a three-run home run.
Clover Hill put up two more runs, but it wouldn’t be enough to rally back.
Nicely ended with two hits and three RBIs, while Irvine contributed two hits and two RBIs.
Gargano and Huffman each tallied two hits and an RBI, while Navedo led the Bucks with three hits and an RBI.
Evan Cash earned the victory on the mound for Grottoes, while Steven Woerner took the loss for Clover Hill.
The Cardinals (16-12) ended the regular season in the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Broadway (13-15) in Game 1 of the best-of-three RCBL quarterfinal series on Thursday, while the Bucks (19-9) will be seeded second when the postseason begins and play host to No. 7 Montezuma (11-17) that evening.
Clover Hill 003 000 101 – 5 11 1
Grottoes 510 040 00x — 10 13 2
S. Woerner, W. Waller (6), and T. Johnson, B. Bowman (5). E. Lam, E. Cash (2), J. Dansey (4), C. Irvine (8), and Dy. Nicely. W — E. Cash (2-0). L — S. Woerner (1-1). 2B — CH: K. Navedo (11), J. Siciliano (8), L. Clark (3). GRO: D. Nicely (8), C. Irvine (8), E. Lam (3). HP — CH: K.Navedo (5). GRO: D. Nicely 2 (3), G. Huffman (1), J. Merica (1). HR — GRO: D. Nicely (5), fifth inning, two on. RBI — CH: K. Navedo (41), J. Siciliano 2 (22), L. Clark (10). GRO: D. Nicely 3 (25), A. Nicely 2 (9), C. Irvine 2 (17), G. Huffman (15), E. Lam (4), J. Merica (7), C. Michael (21), G. Gargano (5). SF — GRO: E. Lam (1). SB — GRO: C. Irvine (12), G. Huffman (2). LOB — CH: 10. GRO: 8. A — CH: K. Navedo (56), J. Siciliano 2 (12), K. Quintanilla 3 (32), S. Woerner (1), W. Waller (1). GRO: D. Nicely (35), G. Huffman 6 (43), C. Michael 4 (58), J. Dansey (1). E — CH: B. Bowman (2). GRO: C. Michael 2 (14). PO — CH: L. Bauer 5 (31), K. Navedo 2 (24), L. Clark 7 (23), K. Quintanilla (23), T. Johnson 2 (163), B. Bowman 2 (19), A. Knicely 4 (39), S. Woerner (1). GRO: D. Nicely 5 (55), D. Nicely 7 (157), A. Nicely (18), J. Merica 3 (31), E. Grogg (2), G. Gargano 9 (52), L. Tomajcyzk (21). SBA — CH: T. Johnson 2 (31).
