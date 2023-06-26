Leading 6-1 after six and a half innings, Grottoes wanted to end things early.
The Cardinals proceeded to mount five runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim an 11-1 seven-inning victory over the Montezuma Braves in Rockingham County Baseball League action Sunday at Shifflett Field.
Kyle Armstrong put the Braves on the board in the top of the first, but the Cardinals surged ahead with a four spot in the bottom frame. Dylan Nicely and Cameron Irvine notched back-to-back triples in the inning, while Natty Solomon slammed a two-run homer.
Solomon and Clayton Michael drove in runs off sacrifice flies in the bottom of the third to move ahead 6-1. RBIs from Luke Tomajcyzk, Dylan and Dalton Nicely in the bottom of the seventh ultimately put the game away.
Dylan Nicely ended the game with an exceptional five hits and three RBIs. Irvine contributed three hits and an RBIs, while Tomajcyzk racked up two hits. Pitcher Tucker Garrison tossed the complete game for Grottoes and struck out four, while Montezuma’s Will Craig took the loss after throwing five innings.
The Cardinals (8-6) travel to Spotswood High to take on the New Market Shockers Monday, while the Braves (5-7) travel to Bridgewater to face the Reds Monday.
