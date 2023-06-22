For the second straight week, Chris Huffman was playing at an elite level.
The former James Madison University and Fort Defiance High star, who also spent time in the San Diego Padres minor league organization, has been dominant this summer.
Huffman is the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Player of the Week once again.
Huffman hit .500 last week with five RBIs, including a grand slam against Stuarts Draft on June 16, and also struck out 11 in a complete-game pitching performance against Broadway just two nights prior. Against the Bruins, he allowed one run on hour hits.
Huffman is hitting .364 at the plate for the season with a league-best 16 RBIs.
He’s also 4-0 on the mound with a 1.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.
“It’s an honor and definitely exciting to see the results from all of the preparation and hard work in the off season and witnessing your own process and routine paying off,” Huffman said. “I’d like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for not only supporting me through my journey, but always pushing me to do my best. I feel blessed to be able to still play this game that I love so much and to stay healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.