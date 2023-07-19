BRIDGEWATER — Known for his dynamic ability on the mound as one of the Rockingham County Baseball League’s best pitchers, Chris Huffman showed off his power at the plate on Tuesday.
The former Fort Defiance High and James Madison star went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a pair of home runs, and six RBIs as the Bridgewater Reds defeated the Montezuma Bruins 11-10 at Ray Heatwole Field.
Huffman’s big night included a grand slam in the sixth that was part of a six-run inning for Bridgewater.
Corbin Lucas was 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs himself for the Reds, while Noah Cornwell totaled two hits and an RBI, and Brett Tharp and Cam Herron finished with two hits apiece in the home victory.
Derek Shifflett, who also had a hit at the plate, got the start on the mound and remained unbeaten, tossing seven innings and giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and six walks while striking out six.
For the Braves, Michael Robertson was 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs at the plate, while Kyle Armstrong had three hits, two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases in a big-time performance.
Tyler Smith was 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored, and a team-high four RBIs for Montezuma.
Bridgewater (15-6) was back in action at home Wednesday against the Broadway Bruins (12-11), while the Braves (9-13) were set to head to Buck Bowman Park to take on the first-place Clover Hill Bucks (21-15).
