Chris Huffman put on a clinic at Broadway High School on Wednesday.
The former James Madison University and Fort Defiance High star, who also spent time in the San Diego Padres minor league system, tossed an absolute gem for Bridgewater in a 6-1 victory over Broadway in a big-time early-season Rockingham County Baseball League matchup at BHS.
Huffman tossed eight innings, giving up one run on four hits and zero walks with 11 strikeouts.
His longtime JMU and FDHS teammate, Derek Shifflett, then tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to close the deal as the Reds remained in control of first place in the league standings.
Bridgewater built a three-run lead early, with Mason Luck (Ferrum/Staunton) connecting on a sac fly in the first and Huffman’s RBI grounder along with an infield error bringing home two more in the third.
The Bruins got their lone run off an RBI single from Austin Whetzel in the fourth, but the Reds responded with an RBI single from Tyler Jones in the fifth and two more runs in the seventh.
Huffman’s contributions for Bridgewater went beyond simply tossing strikeouts, as he also finished with three of the team’s six hits, scoring two runs and knocking in a run at the plate in the win.
Reds right fielder Liam Simpson added a double and two runs scored, while Jones had an RBI single.
Broadway finished with just four hits on the evening, with shortstop Ethan Burgreen registering a double, while Whetzel, Micah Canterbury (Fairmont State/Buffalo Gap), and Tyler Ault added a hit.
Dan Hupart, an Eastern Mennonite University product, was solid in relief for Broadway, tossing the final 2.1 innings, allowing no runs on a hit, one walk, and striking out two to close it out.
Both teams return to the diamond on Friday, with Bridgewater (9-2) hosting struggling Stuarts Draft (3-7) in a rematch of last year’s RCBL final, while the Bruins (5-3) face Montezuma (4-5) at home.
