Behind a strong pitching performance from Fort Defiance alum Chris Huffman and a big-time night at the plate from recent Turner Ashby graduate Caden Swartley, Bridgewater earned an 8-4 win over Montezuma in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field on Wednesday.
Swartley, who just wrapped up his senior season at TA and will play at Concord next season, was big-time at the plate as he finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and five RBIs for the Reds.
As for Huffman, the former James Madison ace who spent time in the San Diego Padres minor league system, he tossed six innings, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out 12.
Derek Shifflett, another former Duke and Indian, pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Bridgewater, while recent Bridgewater College grad Brett Tharp had a two-run double.
Swartley’s two-run single in the fourth highlighted a three-run frame that helped the Reds take the lead, and he added a two-run double, along with a two-run double from Tharp, in the eighth and ninth innings to help the visitors pull away and earn a critical early-season victory on the road.
For the Braves, Gavin Rusn (Mary Baldwin) was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, while recent RCBL Player of the Week, Michael Robertson (MBU/Riverheads), was 3-for-4 with an RBI double.
Bridgewater (2-1) travels to Stuarts Draft on Friday, while Montezuma (2-2) hosts Broadway.
