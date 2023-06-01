Carl Keenan tossed 7.1 shutout innings, giving up one hit and three walks while racking up 12 strikeouts as Broadway handed Stuarts Draft its second straight loss with a 4-0 win in Rockingham County Baseball League action on the road Wednesday.
Karson Jennings, an Eastern Mennonite product, tossed a perfect ninth to seal the win for the Bruins.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for much of the night between Keenan and Diamondbacks starter Jacob Dunsford, a former Wilson Memorial standout who just completed his freshman year at Mary Baldwin.
Broadway first got on the board when shortstop Ozzie Torres hit a solo homer in the third inning and extended the lead in the sixth on an RBI grounder from former Broadway High star Bryce Turner.
In the eighth, a sac fly from recent Mountain View graduate Joseph McNamara brought home Keenan and Ryan Martin, another former Gobbler standout who is now a sophomore at Richard Bland.
That would prove to be all the Bruins needed, with Jennings shutting things down in the ninth.
Torres was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored from the leadoff spot for Broadway (2-1), while Keenan, third baseman Jayden Nixon, outfielder Brody Bower (EMU), and catcher Grant Landis all chipped in with one hit apiece. Turner and McNamara added one RBI each despite no hits.
For Draft (1-2), second baseman Nate Wayne, a former Stuarts Draft High star, had the only hit.
Dunford finished with five innings tossed, giving up one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Trever Mitchell, the ace a year ago for the Diamondbacks, tossed 3.1 innings in relief on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, six walks, and a trio of strikeouts in the loss.
The Bruins travel to Montezuma on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game while Draft hosts Bridgewater.
