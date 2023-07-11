PENN LAIRD — Shockers head coach Nolan Potts took a chance on 16-year-old Luke Keister back in 2020.
Now at 19, the Spotswood alum and Shenandoah University infielder is in the midst of his fourth season in the Rockingham County Baseball League and has been a standout for the Shockers organization this summer.
Keister said he feels nothing but gratitude for the opportunity he was granted three years ago.
"Potts gave me a shot," Keister said. "Good things happen, and he hasn't taken me out of the lineup since, so I'm just very blessed and very thankful."
Potts said Keister didn't play a lot during his first season in the league, but he's since grown as a player, and it's been fun to watch the youngster develop over the years.
"Luke's a gamer," Potts said. "[I] can't say anything bad about Luke. He plays the game the right way, always plays hard, very smart [and] very intense. To have him on the team and seeing the success he's had the last two years made me look smarter than I actually am when we signed him."
Keister took the field seven times in his freshman season with the Hornets. He feels the RCBL is a great tool to keep him in shape for next season, but he noted that he also knows he's in the league to achieve greatness.
"It's something to help get us ready for this upcoming fall into the spring [and] getting us ready for next season," Keister said. "With that, it's not just us throwing a ball out there and playing nine innings. We're trying to win, and there's nothing better than going back to school with a championship underneath your belt."
In high school, Keister stood out for the Trailblazers, earning second-team All-Region 3C honors in his senior season. To be back playing in Penn Laird has allowed Keister to take a trip down memory lane and see familiar faces.
"It's a little bit nostalgic," Keister said. "Seeing my boys over in Grottoes like Dalton [Nicely], Eli [Lam], [and] my stepbrother Noah [Burtner] — we all played here. It's kinda cool because it's like, 'Wow, we're playing RCBL here now. We're getting old, we're getting to be old men,' but it's been amazing."
Keister has grown older and wiser since his time with the Blazers. He believes Shenandoah head coach Kevin Anderson is the best coach he's ever played under, which has helped him mature as a player.
"I was grateful for the opportunities I got this year at Shenandoah," Keister said. "Not only playing, but being on the bench, listening to him [Anderson], and being around those guys, it kinda grows you up a little bit."
Potts believes that maturity has been on display in the RCBL, as he's seen Keister grow in many ways as a player. Potts points to Keister's leadership qualities as where he's grown the most.
"He's very vocal on the field," Potts said. "He's just a great, all-around young man. He does everything well. … To see the maturity of him as a person has been the best thing, because he's always been a talented baseball player. … I can't say enough good things about Luke Keister."
While Keister looks to fine-tune his skills for next year's college season, his focus is getting the Shockers back to the championship series.
Keister said he isn't worried about the accolades he can attain as a player but instead leading his team to an RCBL title.
"I try not to think about my individual stuff," Keister said. "It's a team game [and] I just want to win a championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.