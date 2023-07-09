071023_dnr_RCBL All Star_5

DAYTON — One big inning proved to be the difference.

The West put together a seven-run fifth inning and clobbered the East 12-2 in the 2023 Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star Game on Saturday at Ruritan Field.

Clover Hill’s Reid Long (Bridgewater College) picked up the win for the West, pitching a perfect third inning with one strikeout. Shocker star Kaden Spaid (Shenandoah) took the loss for the East, giving up nine runs (five earned) on eight hits with three walks and a strikeout in two innings.

Bridgewater’s Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner Ashby) and Clover Hill’s Luke Shifflett (Turner Ashby) were named the game’s Most Valuable Players. Sherfey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs on a home run. Shifflett was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as well.

“We were out here, just playing the game that we love,” Sherfey said. “It was a good night, we all had fun, and thanks to everyone that showed up.”

Shifflett was honored to be there as well.

“The approach doesn’t change; even if this is an All-Star Game, we’re still out here to take the victory,” Shifflett said. “You see ball, hit ball, and we did it tonight. Me and Grey grew up playing together. [We’re] both Turner Ashby grads, so shoutout to Turner Ashby. … It was a great time tonight.”

Harrison Madagan (Shenandoah) put the East on the board with a solo shot to left field in the top of the second.

The West would respond with an RBI single from Josh Eberly (Virginia Tech/Broadway) in the bottom of the third.

Austin Whetzel, an East Hardy alum, hit a sacrifice fly that would score Noah Cornwell (James Madison) to give the West the lead in the fourth. Micah Canterbury (Fairmont State/Buffalo Gap) would follow it up with an RBI single to left to make it 3-1.

Cam Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) ripped in RBI single in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.

The West responded as Shifflett hit a bases-loaded two-run single to left.

Whetzel’s grounder to shortstop was thrown away, allowing the sixth run to score. Colin McGuire’s (Lynchburg/James Wood) two-out grounder to third was thrown away, allowing two more runs to score.

Sherfey later crushed a home run over the right field wall to make the score 10-2 West.

A run came home on Gavin Rush’s (Mary Baldwin/Broadway) fly ball to left in the eighth, and Carl Keenan (Shenandoah/Millbrook scored the twelfth run on a wild pitch.

The league was set to resume the second half of postseason play Sunday.

East 010 010 000 — 2 3 2
West 001 270 02x — 12 15 0
House, Sawyers (3), Spaid (4), Mitchell (5), Sutton (6), Bruce (7), Burtner (8), and Duff, Wright (7). Shifflett, Canterbury (2), Long (3), Keenan (4), Bauer (5), Tharpe (6), Belako (7), Tate (8), Hrasky (9), and Tharpe, Canterbury (4), Canterbury (7). W — Long (1-0). L — Spaid (0-1). 2B — WES: Shifflett, Tharpe. HR — EAS: Har. Madagan, second inning, none on. WES: Sherfey, fifth inning, one on. RBI — EAS: Har. Madagan, Irvine. WES: Eberly, Shifflett (2), Whetzel, Canterbury, Sherfey (2). SF — WES: Whetzel. SB — WES: Eberly, Torres. LOB — EAS: 6. WES: 9. E — EAS: Mendez, Sutton.

