BROADWAY — In his pursuit to play baseball at the professional level, Jaylon Lee needed a place to crank out some at-bats over the summer.
The four-year Eastern Mennonite and James Madison star turned to one of his good friends, Broadway Bruins head coach Bryce Strawderman, who told him he knew where to find him if he needed a summer baseball home.
“He was the first person I called,” Lee said. “Right then and there, he gave me a contract, I signed it, [and] started coming to play. It was a done deal from there.”
Lee debuted with the Bruins on June 30 and was a force during his short stint in the Rockingham County Baseball League. In nine games played, Lee recorded 15 hits and three home runs.
Lee said the Bruins welcomed him with open arms from day one, and it was nothing but fun times on the field.
“It’s always that newer, fresher feeling when you join a new team,” Lee said. “They made it seem like I was already here playing through the whole summer, so it wasn’t really a hard adjustment for me. It’s one of those quick things where you fall into another family.”
Lee, a Newport News native, is in his sixth year living in Harrisonburg. Having been in the area for a while now, Lee has been able to call The Friendly City his second home.
“I pretty much know my way around Harrisonburg better than I do back home nowadays,” Lee said. “It’s just pure fun. The people here are so welcoming, and it’s basically my second home now. It feels good.”
Strawderman, also the assistant coach for EMU, has been close friends with Lee since he began working with the Royals and was more than happy to add Lee to the Broadway lineup.
“He’s one of the better kids that I’ve ever coached,” Strawderman said. “He’s very coachable, a great dugout guy, [and] a great guy to have around. He was just looking for a place to play in the summer, [and] he had a place here. He’s always got a place with me.”
Strawderman said recruiting Lee midseason was an all-around significant boost for the Broadway team, adding that he’s their best hitter and plays center field, which he says is one of the most critical positions on the diamond.
“Being able to get him in some crucial at-bats is huge,” Strawderman said. “I love having his face and his presence in the lineup.”
Lee possesses all the tools needed to be an exceptional player on the field, but Strawderman believes it’s the qualities Lee has off the field and in the dugout that make him a key asset to the team. Strawderman describes Lee as a team morale guy that keeps everyone’s spirits up, no matter the scenario.
“I think he’s just a great guy to have around,” Strawderman said. “You’ll get him in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, [and] he’s the same guy as the first pitch. Nothing much changes with him.”
Lee said he stays positive in a sport with its share of ups and downs. When things go wrong on the field, Lee said he keeps his teammates’ heads up and maintains as much positivity as possible.
Lee has seen many of baseball’s highs and lows and knows being a good teammate is a prime factor in success.
“There’s no true point in sitting there and dwelling on an at-bat or if you mess up in the field,” Lee said. “I don’t even call it failure, it’s learning to me. You either have success or you’re learning. … Baseball can be a really frustrating game, but I was able to find my peace with it when I was at EMU, and it carried on throughout the rest of the years.”
Whether he makes it to professional baseball, Lee wants to continue playing the game he loves. Lee said it’s always a pleasure to keep playing the sport, and he hopes to make the most out of his time with the Bruins heading into the postseason.
“I’ve been blessed throughout my career just to be able to play this game as long as I have been,” Lee said. “I just continue to have fun with it. There’s no better feeling than catching a barrel or getting an out. … It’s a good feeling and a good atmosphere.”
