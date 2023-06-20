PENN LAIRD — The Shockers picked up their fifth straight win in decisive fashion Monday.
The Shockers racked up 12 hits and dominated every aspect of the game to nab a 13-0 shutout victory in seven innings over Grottoes on Monday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Spotswood High in Penn Laird.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts felt Monday’s game was the best all-around game they’d played so far and said he believes it’ll boost their confidence even more moving forward.
“It’s definitely a morale boost, [but] not that we needed one,” Potts said. “I think the guys know we’ve been playing well the last week and a half or so. Any time you can win a game in seven innings and get out of there early, it’s definitely a good feeling.”
New Market’s Harrison Madagan contributed to a three spot in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run ground-rule double and later scored himself on a wild pitch.
The Shockers busted the lead open with six runs in the third, including a two-run homer from Haden Madagan.
The Cardinals struggled to get anything going offensively, as they only strung along three hits and were struck out seven times by New Market’s Kirk Messick, who pitched the complete game.
Potts is amazed at what Messick can do on the mound at 37 years old and credited Matt House, another standout pitcher for the Shockers, for calling his pitches Monday.
“The last two times that Matt’s called pitches for Kirk, he’s thrown a complete game shutout,” Potts said. “Maybe we found something there. … He [Messick] keeps the ball down, he keeps guys off balance, and he’s not out there trying to overpower everybody.”
Lucas Cash took the loss for Grottoes after pitching the first four innings. Jacob Dansey and Eli Elgersma each tossed an inning of relief.
Frankie Ritter, Nick Arnold, Pearce Bucher, Drew Hogue, and Bodie Pullen all drove in a run for New Market, while Haden and Harrison Madagan notched two RBIs.
The Shockers (6-3) hosted Stuarts Draft on Tuesday, while the Cardinals (7-6) will play host to Montezuma on Friday.
Now riding a five-game win streak, the Shockers have seemingly found a stride.
Potts credited the recent success to the entire roster starting to show up, noting they were “short-handed” at the start of the year, with some of their high school players fulfilling postseason obligations.
“Now, everybody’s getting back,” Potts said. “We’re getting everybody here, the guys like being around each other, and we’re just playing good baseball. I think that’s the recipe for success.”
