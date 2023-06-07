It was another strong pitching performance, this time from the veteran.
Longtime standout pitcher Kirk Messick (Bridgewater College/Broadway) tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up six hits and three walks with four strikeouts as the Shockers defeated Montezuma 5-0 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field on Tuesday.
Spotswood alum Luke Keister went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI from the top of the lineup for New Market, while fellow former Trailblazer Dawson Russell also was 2-for-4 from the No. 2 hole.
Harrison Madagan, a right fielder, finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the road win for the Shockers.
For the Braves, Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) finished 2-for-4, while teammate Blake French (Mary Baldwin) also finished 2-for-4 with the only extra-base hit of the night.
