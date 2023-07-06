Montezuma scored the win on Wednesday in dominant fashion.
The Braves were able to end things early as a two spot in the eighth sealed the deal on an 11-1 victory after eight innings over the Elkton Blue Sox at Ruritan Field in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Elkton was first to strike in the top of the fourth off Ryan Wright’s solo home run. Unfortunately for the Blue Sox, that was their only score of the game.
The Braves went on a tear, including Jacob Cude nailing a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth and contributing the final two runs in the eighth off an RBI double to secure the win.
Cude ended with three hits and six RBIs. Gavin Rush mounted three hits for Montezuma, including a double, while Tristan Gordon notched three hits and an RBI. Pitcher Lance Tate won the game for Montezuma, tossing six innings and fanning nine strikeouts. Donald Seekford took the loss for Elkton after 4.1 innings pitched.
The Braves (8-10) travel to Clover Hill on Tuesday to face the Bucks, while the Blue Sox (0-19) travel to Front Royal on Tuesday to face the Cardinals.
Elkton 000 100 00x — 1 2 0
Montezuma 000 342 02x — 11 14 0
Seekford, Baker (5), Cave, and Fornadel (7). Tate, Dunlap (7), and Belako (8). W — Tate. L — Seekford. HR — ELK: Wright, fourth inning, no one on. MON: Cude, fifth inning, three on. 2B — MON: Rush, Cude, Olimpio, Hall. SB — MON: Armstrong, Rush, Stevenson, Smith 2, Gordon.
