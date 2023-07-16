In extra innings, Montezuma found just enough to come away victorious on Friday.
The Braves put up two runs in the 11th inning to secure an 11-9 victory over the Broadway Bruins in 11 innings at Broadway High School in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
The Braves were out to a 2-1 lead after two innings courtesy of scores from Owen Marshall and Kyle Armstrong. The Bruins mounted a three-spot in the third with scores from Ozzie Torres, Jayden Nixon, and Ethan Burgreen.
Broadway pulled away 6-2 after four innings, but the Braves rallied back with three runs in the fifth — two off a home run by Tristan Gordon.
Down by two after seven, the Braves strung together four in the eighth to lead by two. Jonathan Sexton ripped a two-RBI double, while Gordon notched an RBI single, and Jacob Cude drove in one off a sacrifice fly. Yet, Broadway countered with two runs in the bottom frame of the eighth to tie the game.
It was a stalemate until the 11th until Gavin Rush scored, and Armstrong nailed a sac fly to center field to put Montezuma up by two — ultimately securing the win.
Aidan Miller led the Braves with three hits, while Gordon contributed two hits and three RBIs. Burgreen led Broadway with two hits and two RBIs.
Pitcher Will Craig carried the load on the mound for Montezuma, tossing for the final four innings and fanning six strikeouts. Kody Dobbins started for the Bruins after pitching six innings and tallying three strikeouts.
The Braves (9-11) travel to Grottoes to face the Cardinals on Monday, while the Bruins (11-10) host the Elkton Blue Sox on Monday.
