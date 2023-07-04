The bats came alive for Montezuma at the right time to come away victorious on Monday.
The Braves mounted a four spot in the sixth inning to seal the deal on a 6-3 victory over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ruritan Field.
Owen Marshall got the Braves going in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. Neither team scored until Montezuma’s four-run sixth inning, as Luke Olimpio, Kyle Armstrong, Blake French, and JT Stevenson all crossed home plate.
Zach Roberts put up Stuarts Draft’s first run of the game in the seventh, but the Braves answered with a score by Dylan Rankin. The Diamondbacks tallied two runs in the eighth with scores from Caden Richter and Keegan Costa, but it was too little too late.
Stevenson led the Braves with three RBIs, while Costa led the Diamondbacks by contributing two hits. Starting pitcher Kyle Measell took the win for Montezuma after tossing for 6.2 innings, while Job Harrell took the loss for Stuarts Draft after five innings pitched.
The Braves (7-10) host the Elkton Blue Sox on Wednesday, while the Diamondbacks (7-12) host the Grottoes Cardinals on Thursday.
STU 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 3 5 0
MON 1 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 x — 6 11 3
Harrell, Mitchell (6), and Goff (8). Measell, Charles (7), and Dunlap (8). W — Measell. L — Harrell. SV — Dunlap. 2B — MON: Stevenson. SF — STU: Bush. SB — STU: Richter. MON: French, Rush, Olimpio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.