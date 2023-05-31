Michael Robertson has been named the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Player of the Week after a big-time opening week of the 2023 campaign.
Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound utility player, hit .583 with a league-best seven hits, including a home run and six RBIs, while leading the league in putouts during the opening week for Montezuma.
The Riverheads High alum is coming off a strong freshman season at Mary Baldwin, where he played in 23 games for the Squirrels and hit .325 with a pair of homers, eight RBIs, and nine stolen bases.
"Mike is a solid player offensively and defensively and is a true threat at the plate against most any pitcher,” Braves head coach Chris Rush told the RCBL website. “His speed makes him even a bigger threat when he gets on base. We are glad to have Mike back in a Montezuma uniform this year.”
