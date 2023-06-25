New Market took down the defending Rockingham County Baseball League champions in dominant fashion.
The Shockers put the bat to the ball when it mattered most and locked down defensively to cruise to a 10-2 victory over the Bridgewater Reds in RCBL action Saturday at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.
The game was tied at two after two and a half innings, but the Shockers proceeded to put up three in the bottom frame of the third. New Market’s Harrison Madagan slammed a two-RBI double, and later scored off Connor Houser’s single.
New Market ultimately never looked back and put up five more runs. Madagan and Pearce Bucher both contributed two hits and three RBIs, while Luke Keister racked up four hits. Corbin Lucas led the Reds with two doubles and an RBI.
Matt House tossed a complete game for New Market, earning the win with eight strikeouts. Starting pitcher John Barrett took the loss for Bridgewater after throwing 2.1 innings.
The Shockers (8-3) host the Grottoes Cardinals Monday, while the Reds (10-4) host the Montezuma Braves Monday.
BRI 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 13 0
NM 2 0 3 2 0 2 1 0 x — 10 12 0
Barrett, Peake (3), Tharp (5), and Yankey (8). House. W — House. L — Barrett. 3B — NM: Bucher. 2B — BRI: Lucas 2, Swartley, ONeil. NM — Madagan. SB — BRI: Tharp 2. NM: Pullen, Spaid.
