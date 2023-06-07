One of the Rockingham County Baseball League’s best rivalries returned to the field Tuesday.
In a battle of two of the most storied programs in the league and the two teams that entered the night atop the RCBL standings, a big third inning proved to be the difference in a key early-season win.
Bridgewater scored five in the third and added a couple of insurance runs late, defeating rival Clover Hill 7-4 in an exciting regular-season RCBL battle at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton.
RBI singles from Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby), Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance), Noah Cornwell, and Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) highlighted the five-run third inning for the Reds.
The Bucks responded with three in the bottom half of that frame and chipped away throughout, but Bridgewater got a run in the seventh and eighth innings to help pull away for the road victory.
Chris Huffman, a former James Madison and Fort Defiance standout, tossed seven innings and struck out a season-high 15 batters for the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks.
His longtime teammate and friend, Derek Shifflett, tossed two no-hit innings in relief.
At the plate, Sherfey finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Bridgewater, while Tharp and Huffman each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Cornwell added an RBI single of his own in the balanced attack.
For Clover Hill, outfielder Josh Eberly (Virginia Tech/Broadway) and shortstop Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg) each finished with a pair of hits and an RBI in the loss.
Both teams return to the diamond on Friday and will hit the road as Clover Hill (5-2) heads to The Diamond Club to face Stuarts Draft while Bridgewater (6-1) takes on Grottoes at Shifflett Field.
