BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater continues to try and stamp itself as the top team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Led by Noah Cornwell’s three hits and four RBIs, the bats came alive for the Reds en route to a 6-2 victory over the Broadway Bruins — keeping them tied for first place in the RCBL standings — on Wednesday at Ray Heatwole Field.
Reds head coach Robert Sherfey said his guys came ready to play Wednesday, and they know every game matters from here on out as they aim to claim their second straight RCBL crown.
“Our guys come out wanting to win, and they play to win,” Sherfey said. “Broadway is a good team, there’s no doubt in my mind that those guys are great. It was a good matchup [Wednesday].”
Cornwell notched his seventh double of the season, good for two runs in the bottom of the first. He tallied his seventh homer of the season in the fifth with a two-run bomb, which put Bridgewater ahead 5-1 at the time.
Sherfey said Cornwell is doing an exceptional job seeing the ball at this point in the year and knows how important he is to the Bridgewater lineup.
“He’s just an awesome player all the way around,” Sherfey said. “He’s a great team player. When he comes to the plate, even the guys from Broadway said, ‘Lordy be, this guy’s hitting the ball a ton.’ He’s just one of those guys that when he steps in the box, you know something spectacular is going to happen.”
Pitcher Joe Christopher took the victory on the mound after tossing seven punchouts after six innings pitched. John Barrett, Sam Garber, and Tyler Jones pitched innings of relief, while Chris Huffman was credited with the save in the ninth.
As one of Bridgewater’s go-to pitchers, Huffman said it’s relieving to see the other pitchers step up and take care of business.
“The more you throw earlier in the season, it definitely adds up in the end,” Huffman said. “Having those kinds of pitchers to where I don’t have to throw every other day, it helps keep everybody fresh for the end of the season and going into the playoffs.”
Huffman has been able to mentor the younger pitchers along the way, and one of the most significant pieces of advice he can give them is to trust their pitches and their defense.
“I remember seeming nervous about what situation I was coming in,” Huffman said. “I always just tell them to fill the zone up, throw strikes, and let your defense work behind you.”
Sherfey said pitching is essential in the RCBL and feels confident about his depth in the bullpen — adding that he has many arms to choose from.
“I’ve been in this league for a long time, and you’ve got to be able to have pitching,” Sherfey said. “I feel strong about our pitching staff. Coming in with our younger guys in the middle. … Those guys play a big role, do what we ask them to do, then you can always go to the workhorse at the end. That’s Chris Huffman. That guy’s been great all year long.”
For Broadway, former James Madison and Eastern Mennonite standout Jaylon Lee smacked his second home run of the summer — ending the night with three hits and two RBIs, while Ozzie Torres contributed two hits. The Bruins left 10 base runners stranded in the game. Brayden Collier took the loss on the mound after five innings pitched.
The Reds (16-6) hosted the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks Thursday, while the Bruins (12-12) will host the Cardinals Friday. At this time of year, Sherfey said they’re looking at where everyone is lined up in the standings.
Sherfey knows it will come down to the wire, and the focus is to take it one game at a time and play as hard as they can.
“It’s going to be a tight race until the end,” Sherfey said. “That’s why every game is important from here on out, because we’re all that close together at the top.”
Broadway 100 000 100 — 2 7 0
Bridgewater 201 021 00x — 6 10 1
B. Collier, D. Benson (6), R. Conley (7), M. Canterbury (8), and G. Landis. J. Christopher, J. Barrett (7), S. Garber (8), T. Jones (9), C. Huffman (9), and C. Swartley. W — J. Christopher (4-0). L — B. Collier (1-1). SV — C. Huffman (1). 2B — BRI: N. Cornwell (7), C. Huffman (2), C. Herron (1). HP — BRO: O. Torres (4), G. Landis (4). HR — BRO: J. Lee (2), first inning, none on. BRI: N. Cornwell (7), fifth inning, one on. RBI — BRO: J. Lee 2 (5). BRI: N. Cornwell 4 (24), C. Huffman (26). SB — BRI: N. Cornwell (5). LOB — BRO: 10. BRI: 5. A — BRO: O. Torres 4 (40), J. Nixon (15), E. Burgreen (33), B. Collier (4). BRI: N. Cornwell 2 (4), C. Huffman (38), J. Yankey 2 (33), C. Clements (1). DP — BRO: 1 (J. Nixon(2B) — O. Torres(SS) — A. Whetzel(1B)). BRI: 1 (C. Huffman(P) — J. Yankey(3B)). E — BRI: S. Garber (1). PO — BRO: O. Torres (25), J. Lee 3 (19), J. Nixon (35), A. Whetzel 6 (55), G. Landis 4 (80), H. Deavers 3 (16), E. Burgreen (15), B. Bower 2 (26). BRI: D. Shifflett 2 (23), G. Sherfey 3 (32), N. Cornwell 5 (104), C. Huffman 2 (21), C. Swartley 11 (51), J. Yankey (9), C. Clements (7), J. Christopher (1). SBA — BRO: G. Landis (13).
