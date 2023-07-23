The Bridgewater Reds utilized two solid pitching performances and an offensive outbreak in game two to sweep the Grottoes Cardinals, 4-0 in Game 1 and 12-3 in Game 2 on Saturday.
The Reds improved to 20-6, while Grottoes fell to 15-12.
Chris Huffman threw a complete game shutout in game one to improve to 6-1, giving up five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
“Give a shoutout to my defense, they made plays, played really well behind me,” Huffman said. “Cayden [Clements] called a great game tonight too, a stud behind the plate. Just worked on getting ahead and getting as many punches as I could tonight.”
Trey Deane took the loss to fall to 0-1, pitching five innings and giving up four earned runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Clayton Michael pitched a scoreless sixth with one hit, no walks, and a strikeout.
With two on in the bottom of the fourth, Caden Swartley hit a two-out blooper between second base and center field to score Corbin Lucas and make it 1-0 Reds.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Noah Cornwell ripped a double to right center to add two to the Bridgewater lead. Lucas singled to left to push the lead to 4-0.
Derek Shifflett got the win in game two to improve to 8-0, pitching four innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Joe Christopher pitched the first two innings, giving up no runs on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Eric Yankey pitched a scoreless seventh inning with no hits, no walks, and a strikeout.
“It’s easy to pitch when you have that big of a lead,” Shifflett said. “Just throw it in there and let the defense make plays.” Shifflett threw 81 pitches, totaling 382 for the past week.
Corbin Lucas led off the bottom of the second with a home run to left to put Bridgewater up 1-0.
“[Me and Noah Cornwell have been] trying to get back to a good approach where we… let the ball travel, try to hit the ball on the good part of the bat, so that felt pretty good,” Lucas said.
Dylan Nicely hit an RBI ground-rule double to center field in the third to tie the score. Cameron Irvine drove him in with a single to put the Cardinals up 2-1.
Lucas was at it again in the bottom of the fourth, as he clobbered a three-run home run to left to give the Reds the lead. Two batters later, Cayden Clements followed suit with a two-run shot of his own. After Grey Sherfey and Jordan Yankey singled to reach, a sacrifice groundout from Shifflett made the score 7-2 in favor of Bridgewater.
“I just went up, tried to hit the ball, and tried to put the ball in play,” Clements said.
Clements singled past third in the fifth to bring home Lucas for the eighth run. Sherfey’s single got home Huffman. Yankey’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 10-2.
Luke Tomajcyzk’s two-out fly ball to left in the sixth was dropped, allowing Eli Lam to score from second for the Cardinals.
Noah Cornwell doubled to bring in Shifflett in the bottom of the sixth, and Matthew Wine’s sacrifice grounder to second brought in Cam Herron for the final run.
