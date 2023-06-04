Former Turner Ashby standout and current Bridgewater College pitcher Nick Griffin tossed six innings of shutout baseball, giving up a hit and no walks with four strikeouts as Bridgewater moved into a tie for first place in the Rockingham County Baseball League with a 4-0 shutout to complete and impressive doubleheader sweep of winless Elkton on Saturday at Stonewall Memorial Park.
Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) was 3-for-4 with a double, and a pair of runs scored for the Reds, while first baseman Noah Cornwell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and was a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Cornwell also scored a pair of runs and picked up a walk at the plate.
Caden Swartley (Concord), the recent TA grad, was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Grey Sherfey, another former Knight, had a double, and Derek Shifflett (JMU/Fort Defiance) had a hit in the leadoff spot.
For the Blue Sox, first baseman Brandon Mullins finished with the only hit in the shutout loss.
Earlier on Saturday in Game 1, the Reds ran away with a 7-2 victory as the offense came alive.
Shifflett tossed a complete game in that win, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10, while Cornwell finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs at the plate for Bridgewater.
Shifflett and Swartley each hit homers in the win, with Swartley accounting for a pair of RBIs, while Sherfey was 2-for-3 with a double, and Huffman also finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Reds (5-1).
Former East Rockingham shortstop Andi Merica and Fort Defiance alum Evan Sutton were 2-for-4 for Elkton in the loss for Elkton (0-7), while recent Wilson Memorial grad Dusty Cash connected on a solo home run.
“It went down to pitching again, and the hitting,” acting Bridgewater head coach Dennis Miller told the RCBL website. “I think the more these guys play, the better we get.”
Bridgewater is back in action Tuesday at rival Clover Hill for a big early-season showdown, while Elkton hosts Stuarts Draft.
