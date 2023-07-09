PENN LAIRD — Coming into Thursday's battle between the top two teams in the Rockingham County Baseball League, Bridgewater pitching ace Chris Huffman knew his team had to be firing on all cylinders.
"I think we did a really good job of that," the former James Madison University and Fort Defiance High star said. "They battled with their approach at the plate. We played really good defense. … We hit the ball pretty well, so I think it was a combination of everything working on our side."
Huffman tossed eight innings and fanned 11 strikeouts en route to the Reds' 5-0 shutout victory against the Shockers — their first shutout loss of the season — on Thursday at Spotswood High School in a massive RCBL contest.
Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance) contributed massively with a three-run homer in the seventh that broke things open.
Lucas said he knows how solid of a team the Shockers are and believes they'll be a force to be reckoned with as the postseason nears.
"I know a lot of these guys," Lucas said. "I've known [Shockers head coach] Nolan Potts for quite a while now [and] we're pretty good friends. To come out here and beat them at their new place is a really good feeling."
Huffman led the Reds with three hits, while Luke Keister, a current Shenandoah infielder, and a Spotswood High alum, led the Shockers with three hits of his own. Matt House (Shenandoah) took the loss for the Shockers on the mound after pitching 4.2 innings and fanning four strikeouts.
Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) tossed an inning of relief for Bridgewater, and any time either he or Huffman takes the mound, Lucas knows the Reds will be in good hands.
"When those two guys touch the ball, it's a really good feeling," Lucas said. "All we have to do is get one or two runs and we know if we play good defense, that should be enough to get us a win."
Shifflett and Jordon Yankey put the Reds on the board in the fourth inning. Yankey nailed an RBI single to left field, while Shifflett drove in one off a sacrifice fly.
Coming off a week-long break and a loss to Clover Hill, Huffman said Thursday's win was essential for boosting their confidence and getting back into the swing of things.
"Sometimes not playing for that long, it definitely affects you a little bit with your timing at the plate," Huffman said. "You probably don't feel too smooth in the field either, but I think we beared down and made the plays we're supposed to make."
The Reds (12-5) were scheduled to travel to Broadway on Sunday to face the Bruins as the league's second half of the season gets going, while the Shockers (13-6) will host Stuarts Draft on Tuesday and will look to snap a two-game skid.
The Reds are 9-4 on the road, and Lucas said he knows the significance of winning road games.
He noted that he's hopeful Thursday's win will put them on track to win on their home turf as they look to defend their RCBL title down the stretch.
"That sets us up well to win a few games at home and go into the playoffs hopefully in first place," Lucas said.
