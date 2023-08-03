BRIDGEWATER — There’s no shortage of impressive arms on the Bridgewater roster.
And that was on display again Wednesday as the top-seeded Reds used a big-time performance out of starter Joe Christopher to defeat fourth-seeded Grottoes 3-0 in Game 3 of the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals at Ray Heatwole Field.
With the victory, Bridgewater is one win away from a return trip to the RCBL championship.
Christopher, a Bridgewater College product, was steady and consistent all night as he tossed eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out eight.
At the plate, it was a relatively quiet night, but the Reds got RBIs from Chris Huffman, Derek Shifflett, and Jordan Yankey to give them enough to hold off a solid visiting effort.
Huffman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way for Bridgewater, while Antonio Florentino-Sosa was 2-for-3, and Brett Tharp finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Shifflett had an RBI single for the Reds, while Corbin Lucas and Liam Simpson had a hit.
For Grottoes, Dylan Nicely and Witt Scafidi finished with two hits in the setback.
Tucker Garrison took the loss but was still solid, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts before being relieved by Noah Burtner for the final two frames.
Game 4 between the Reds and Cardinals was set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Shifflett Field.
