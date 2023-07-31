BRIDGEWATER — A late-game surge gave top-seeded Bridgewater just enough to earn a Game 1 win over fourth-seeded Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series.
Tied up after seven and a half innings, the Reds drove two runs across in the bottom of the eighth to propel them to a 5-3 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday at Ray Heatwole Field.
Grottoes struck first with an RBI double from Cam Irvine in the top of the first, but Bridgewater responded with Caden Swartley’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second.
Corbin Lucas scored in the third inning to give the Reds a two-run edge.
Clayton Michael’s RBI triple tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh.
Yet, the Reds wouldn’t be denied, as Derek Shifflett’s RBI single, followed by Brett Tharp’s RBI triple, led Bridgewater to victory down the stretch.
Shifflett led the Reds with three hits and an RBI, while Antonio Florentino-Sosa contributed two hits.
Austin Nicely and Jacob Merica both racked up two hits for Grottoes.
On the mound, Chris Huffman tossed a complete game with an exceptional 14 strikeouts.
Game 2 was scheduled to take place Monday at Shifflett Field in John Painter Park at 7:30 p.m.
