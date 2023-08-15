BRIDGEWATER — Monday was win-or-go-home time for the reigning Rockingham County Baseball League champions.
And top-seeded Bridgewater responded.
The Reds kept their hopes for back-to-back RCBL titles alive with their 5-0 shutout victory over the third-seeded Shockers in Game 5 of the best-of-seven championship at Ray Heatwole Field — closing the gap on the series to 3-2.
Bridgewater head coach Robert Sherfey said Monday’s game was “do or die” for his crew, and fortunately for them, they rose to the occasion.
“They knew if they wanted to play again [Tuesday], they had to come out and play [Monday],” Sherfey said. “The attitudes, the plate appearances, the fielding, and everything was much better tonight than it was the past couple of nights.”
Reds pitching ace Chris Huffman tossed another exceptional game, throwing a complete game and fanning 10 strikeouts. Derek Shifflett, a quality Bridgewater arm in his own right, said after the game that Chris Huffman is the best pitcher in the league.
“He’s definitely one of the top pitchers up there as well,” Huffman said. “He’s been around the league for a while and he’s seen a lot of guys pitch. It definitely means a lot coming from him.”
Shifflett, who led the Reds with three hits and two RBIs, played through pain on Monday after tweaking his left ankle on a bunt single in the third inning. Shifflett said he “planted” on his ankle trying to get out of the batter’s box, causing the irritation.
“I’m feeling my age,” Shifflett said jokingly. “I’m getting up there. It didn’t creep up until the last couple of years, but the ankle’s OK. Some plays here and there aggravate it, but I’ll fix it after the season.”
Jordan Yankey contributed two hits for the Reds, while Huffman and Lucas each notched an RBI. Nick Arnold doubled for the Shockers, while Luke Keister led the team with two hits.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said Huffman was “as great as advertised” on the mound, and the few times they had runners in scoring position, they couldn’t capitalize. Luckily, Potts said, they built up a 3-1 advantage heading into Monday, so he’s hopeful they can wrap things up Tuesday.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Potts said. “I don’t think the approach had anything to do with it, I think Chris was being Chris. … When they needed him to step up in a big game, he did it for them. … Not our night, but hopefully [Tuesday] will be.”
Sherfey is hopeful his team can ride the momentum through Tuesday to force a Game 7 but knows it won’t be easy.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Sherfey said. “This [Shockers] team over here is good. We’re both battling back-and-forth, so we just have to show up [Tuesday] and do the same thing we did [Monday]. No errors and hit the baseball.”
Huffman believes Monday’s win was significant for shifting momentum in their favor, as he feels they haven’t had that in recent games. Huffman is unsure whether they’ve been “uptight” or simply not having fun, but they haven’t been themselves.
“We just weren’t playing our game,” Huffman said. “I think [Monday], we started making steps in the right direction to do that.”
Game 6 was set for Tuesday at Spotswood High School at 7:30 p.m., and if necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for Thursday at Ray Heatwole Field at 7:30 p.m.
Shifflett felt they brought the energy Monday, contrary to Saturday’s Game 4 loss at Spotswood. While the Shockers still have a one-game edge, Shifflett believes Monday was the shot in the arm they needed.
“If we bring the same energy that we brought [Monday] throughout the next two games, I think we’re feeling confident,” Shifflett said. “We still have to play good, fundamental baseball, make the good plays, make good base running decisions, and put it away if we can. We’re still battling from behind, so we’ll see what happens.”
