BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater ended the regular season on a high note with another dominant performance.
For the second straight game, the Reds shutout the Elkton Blue Sox at home by taking a 12-0 victory after seven innings on Tuesday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ray Heatwole Field.
The defending RCBL champions led 7-0 after four innings and put up five runs in the fifth, including Corbin Lucas nailing a grand slam for his sixth homer of the summer.
Lucas also doubled and ended with two hits and five RBIs.
Noah Cornwell tallied his 10th double of the summer and drove in three runs.
The Blue Sox notched four hits in the game, with Mitchell Gaskins and Ty Mauer doubling.
Bridgewater’s Chris Huffman had another quality outing on the mound, striking out 10 after four innings pitched.
Brett Tharp earned the win after pitching two innings of relief and striking out one, while Brandon Mullins took the loss for Elkton after pitching the first 0.2 innings.
The Reds (22-6) earned the No. 1 seed by three games over the Clover Hill Bucks (19-9) as they vie to win back-to-back RCBL titles. Bridgewater opens its title defense, coincidentally, back at home against the No. 8 Blue Sox (0-28) in Game 1 of the RCBL best-of-three quarterfinal series on Thursday.
