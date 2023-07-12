BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater scored four insurance runs in the seventh inning to beat visiting Broadway 6-2 in Rockingham County Baseball League play at Ray Heatwole Field on Monday.
Joe Christopher, a Bridgewater College pitcher, improved to 3-0 after giving up one earned run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings. Jared Peake, also from Bridgewater College, pitched one scoreless inning with one hit, one walk, and one strikeout. John Barrett from Ferrum pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits with one walk and a strikeout. Derek Shifflett from James Madison/Fort Defiance pitched the last 1.3 innings, giving up no runs on no hits with no walks and two strikeouts, picking up his fifth save.
“I just pitched to contact most of the time, just took advantage of the calls that they gave me when they swung out of the zone,” Christopher said.
Bryce Turner (Concord/Broadway) took the loss, falling to 0-1 after pitching 4.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Luke Gross pitched a scoreless inning and a third, giving up one hit with one walk and no strikeouts. Hayden Fravel (Lebanon Valley/Strasburg) pitched a third of an inning, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts. Brayden Collier from Eastern Mennonite threw the final 1.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts for the Bruins.
Austin Whetzel ripped a two-out single to left in the first inning to score Ozzie Torres and put Broadway up 1-0. Chris Huffman’s two-out grounder to short in the bottom half was thrown away, allowing Mason Mantz to score from second and tie the game.
Noah Cornwell from James Madison broke the tie in the fifth with a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Shifflett to put Bridgewater up 2-1. The Reds added another in the seventh, as Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) took third and went home on a throw to left field. Cornwell came home on a balk. Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner Ashby) scored two with a two-out double to center field.
“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit, just help my teammates out,” Sherfey said. “Tried to do what I can to win.”
Colin McGuire’s RBI single in the top of the eighth cut the Reds' lead to 6-2. With the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly from Brody Bower made it 6-3, but the Bruins left them loaded.
The Reds had six runs on 12 hits with one error and nine runners left on base. Sherfey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cornwell was 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Huffman was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Tharp was 3-5. Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance) was 2-for-4. Jordan Yankey was 1-for-3, and Caden Clements from East Rockingham was 1-for-4.
The Bruins had three runs on six hits with two errors and nine runners stranded. McGuire was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Whetzel went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Bower was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Hunter Deavers and Torres were both 1-4. Carl Keenan went 1-for-5.
The Bruins (11-9) will look to bounce back when they host Montezuma (8-11) on Friday.
The Reds (14-5) will look for their third win in a row at home against Stuarts Draft (8-13) on Saturday.
