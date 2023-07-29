Bridgewater is moving on in the Rockingham County Baseball league playoffs after a dominant two-game rout.
The No. 1 seeded Reds ended things early in both confrontations with the No. 8 Elkton Blue Sox, taking game one 15-2 in eight innings Thursday at home and game two 23-6 in seven innings Friday on the road in the RCBL quarterfinals.
Bridgewater led 10-2 after seven and a half in game one, and with Brett Tharp’s grand slam in the bottom frame of the eighth, the game was put away early. The Reds homered two other times with Noah Cornwell and Corbin Lucas slamming back-to-back home runs in the fourth.
Chris Huffman led Bridgewater with four hits and two RBIs, while Tharp ended with two hits and four RBIs. Cornwell, Lucas, and Nick Griffin each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Pitcher Eric Yankey earned the victory for Bridgewater after tossing three innings and striking out four. Elkton’s Aiden Baker took the loss after four innings pitched.
Bridgewater kept the intensity up in game two and removed all doubt of who was superior. The Reds homered four times this time around, with Lucas sending two out of the park — including a grand slam in the third. Antonio Florentino-Sosa nailed a solo homer in the fourth, while Grey Sherfey drilled a two-run bomb in the seventh.
Lucas ended with seven RBIs off the two home runs, while Florentino-Sosa notched three hits and five RBIs. Jordan Yankey contributed three hits and an RBI, while Sherfey added two hits and three RBIs. On the mound, Bridgewater’s Joe Christopher struck out seven in four innings pitched for the win, while Elkton’s Donald Seekford took the loss after three innings pitched.
The Reds continue to chase their second straight RCBL crown, as they advance to the semifinals against the No. 4 Grottoes Cardinals.
