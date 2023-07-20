GROTTOES — With the ghost runner on second and Witt Scafidi at the plate in the bottom of the eleventh, Grottoes head coach Tim Nicely was feeling confident about his chances.
"Having the middle of the order up, we felt we should just take our chances," Nicely said. "Witt's been swinging the bat well the last couple of weeks."
Nicely said he briefly mentioned to Scafidi to find his pitch and hit it hard, and that's precisely what he did.
Scafidi fired a line drive to deep left field to drive in the game-winning run and give the Cardinals a 6-5 11-inning victory over the Shockers on Thursday at Shifflett Field in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
When Scafidi stepped into the batter's box in the eleventh, he said he cleared everything else out of his mind. All that mattered was driving in the runner from second. Scafidi noted he swung and missed a slider in the dirt and said that to some, it appeared he didn't see the pitches well.
"To me, that meant I was on time [and] I can get my barrel around," Scafidi said. "I felt comfortable after that. I saw a fastball down, took it, [and] felt like I was on time. Then, that last fastball [was] middle-in. I just opened up on it, got the barrel around to it, and the cards fell in the right place."
It was a night of battling back for the Cardinals, as Pearce Bucher put the Shockers on the board in the first off a sacrifice fly. Dalton Nicely tied the game at one in the fifth off an RBI single, and Cameron Irvine looked to give Grottoes the lead with a homer to left — but it was robbed by Bodie Pullen's leaping catch against the fence.
Two unearned runs came across for the Shockers in the sixth, making it a 3-1 ballgame. The Cardinals wouldn't give up, as RBIs from Dylan Nicely and Garret Huffman in the eighth knotted the game at three, ultimately sending the game to extras.
The Shockers looked to close it out in the tenth after Connor Houser nailed an RBI single and Nick Arnold walked in a run. Down by two and a fresh Kirk Messick on the mound, Tim Nicely knew they had to keep fighting and knew facing Messick wouldn't be easy.
"He does a great job," Tim Nicely said. "With him, you just have to keep fighting through the at-bat and put the ball in play, and we really did that. We got a couple of hits that weren't hit that hard, but we were able to keep ourselves alive and get runners on base so that we could make something happen."
Garrett Gargano walked in a run in the tenth to get within one, while Dylan Nicely's RBI single tied the game up again. This led to Grottoes' defense clamping down in the eleventh, which set Scafidi's game-winning hit.
Scafidi said their ability to come from behind speaks volumes about the team's attitude and willingness never to quit.
"We have an incredible fighting spirit," Scafidi said. "At the end of the day, we just don't quit. We've known that, and it felt great to showcase that to show the world that we keep going and keep fighting."
Dalton Nicely led the Cardinals with two hits and two RBIs, while Dalton Russell doubled for the Shockers. Austin Nicely earned the victory on the mound for Grottoes after tossing the 11th inning. Matt House threw for 8.2 innings until Messick came on in the ninth and pitched 1.1 innings of relief, while Bucher took the mound in the eleventh.
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts felt confident about their two-run lead heading into the tenth, but the Cardinals came storming back.
"It was a great baseball game," Potts said. "It's one of those games where you hate to see somebody lose, but it's going to be competitive. We're getting close to the playoffs. They've got something to play for, we've got something to play for, and unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong end of it."
Potts described Wednesday as a back-and-forth, chippy game that even saw Potts himself step into the batter's box in the 10th inning after Henry Delavergne was ejected by the home plate umpire.
"It's one of those things where I'm going to go up there and give it a shot," Potts said. "I know I can live with it at the end of the day, and if one of those kids necessarily doesn't get the job done, that's going to stick in their heads."
The Cardinals (15-9) travel to Broadway Friday to face the Bruins (12-12), while the Shockers (16-8) host the Clover Hill Bucks (16-6) on Friday.
With a few regular season games left, Scafidi said the key to keep their momentum going.
"We've been playing well this week," Scafidi said. "I think all we can ask is to keep playing well and let everything play out how it should."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.