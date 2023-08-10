PENN LAIRD — In what he believes is his final season in the Rockingham County Baseball League, Derek Shifflett is aiming for one more title.
After tossing a 167-pitch complete game with 13 strikeouts, Shifflett played a key part in the top-seeded Bridgewater Reds taking down the three-seeded Shockers 9-7 in Game 2 of the best-of-seven RCBL championship series on Wednesday at Spotswood High School.
Shifflett felt they brought much more energy to the ball field and that Game 1 wasn’t what the Reds were about.
“I wouldn’t even call it [Game 1] baseball,” Shifflett said. “It just sucks that Chris [Huffman] could throw the game he threw, and we just couldn’t back him up. … You can’t win a ballgame that way.”
The Shockers had their moments early, scoring seven runs between the third and fourth innings. Yet, Shifflett and the Bridgewater defense clamped down and didn’t allow another run the rest of the game.
Shifflett believes the longer the game goes, the better he gets on the mound.
“I’ve always been that way,” Shifflett said. “With a team like this [the Shockers] and at-bats they can have, you have to put the foot on the gas pedal and let things rip.”
Shifflett also contributed two hits and three RBIs at the plate. Chris Huffman and Corbin Lucas led Bridgewater with three hits and an RBI each. The Reds homered twice, with Huffman and Noah Cornwell sending balls out of the park.
Cornwell, who was absent from the Reds’ lineup in Game 1, said it felt great to hit a home run and have quality at-bats — something he believed he struggled with in the last series.
“It felt good to hit something hard and help my team win,” Cornwell said. “I was just looking for something fast over the plate and did my job.”
Luke Keister led the Shockers with three hits and two RBIs, while Frankie Ritter contributed two hits and two RBIs. Head coach Nolan Potts said he thought their plate approach continued to decline throughout the game, which ultimately led to the loss.
“Derek’s pitch count was really high early,” Potts said. “We did a good job making him work the first four innings of the game, and after that, for whatever reason, our approach didn’t stay the same. [We were] swinging early in the count, not adjusting to the slider, and he did a great job.”
With the series evened at one, Potts said there's a lot of baseball left to be played, and they’ll be ready when Game 3 rolls around.
“It’s not the end of the world,” Potts said. “They took home field [advantage] back, but it’s 1-1. … We’ll just have to regroup, [we] have a day off [Thursday], and bounce back on Friday night.”
Game 3 is scheduled to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field, while Game 4 is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Spotswood High School.
Shifflett said he’s told everyone this is his final season, and he’s hopeful he can ride off in the sunset with the championship. While he said winning the regular-season pennant is fun, the championship is what everyone wants.
“Winning the pennant is a big accomplishment, but winning the championship is what everybody comes to play for,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett said it would feel amazing to retire from baseball with an RCBL title, but it would mean even more to do it with the tight-knit Bridgewater team.
“That’s how every athlete ever dreams of ending their career,” Shifflett said. “Especially going back-to-back. It would definitely mean a lot, especially with this group of guys. This team has been a fun team to play for, I’ve had a great time, and some of these guys are lifelong friends.”
